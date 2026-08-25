US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet. Credit: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com.

Boeing has won a contract worth up to $131.23bn to support the F-15 Eagle Crest programme, which oversees the F-15 fighter aircraft fleet.

Announced by the Department of War (DoW), work under the contract will include aircraft production, integration, modifications, and establishment of depot maintenance capabilities.

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Boeing will provide and sustain essential F-15 Eagle weapon system capabilities for the Air Force, Air National Guard, and other Department of War clients.

The contract also covers Foreign Military Sales to partner countries including Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Poland.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has initial ordering period till 24 August 2031, with options to extend that ordering period to 24 August 2036.

The overall work under the contract is expected to be completed by August 2037.

A total of $343,740 in research, development, test, and evaluation funds from fiscal year 2026 were committed at the award’s announcement, while further orders are anticipated over the duration of the contract period, which concludes on 24 August 2031 with the option to extend to 2036.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is overseeing the contract.

The latest agreement comes as Boeing continues to secure a series of contracts for its F-15 platform worldwide.

In February, the company announced a contract valued at up to $2.8bn to upgrade F-15 aircraft operated by the Republic of Korea.

In December 2025, Boeing received an $8.6bn contract to supply F-15 IA aircraft to the Israeli Air Force.

The F-15 Eagle, in operation since the mid-1970s, is a tactical fighter aircraft designed for all-weather operations. It is equipped with electronic systems and armaments that enable it to detect, acquire, track, and engage other aircraft in a variety of airspace environments.

The aircraft can carry a range of air-to-air weapons, including AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles mounted on the lower fuselage, AIM-9L/M Sidewinder or additional AIM-120 missiles on two pylons beneath the wings, and a 20mm internal Gatling gun in the right wing root.