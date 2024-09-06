Pictured is a CH-47F Block I transport helicopter, manufcatured by Boeing, hovering with only the rear wheels touching the edge of the cliff, 26 August 2010. Credit: US Army.

Boeing have called on the Polish Armed Forces to consider the latest Chinook CH-47F Block II transport helicopter during the MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce this week.

The CH-47F Block II is the latest version of the Chinook, providing increased lift and range. It builds upon the capabilities of the CH-47 Chinook, offering an upgraded platform that meets the capability that serves as a strong foundation for affordable future upgrades.

The potential Polish purchase would come after the platform’s adoption in Germany, whose government ordered 60 units to be delivered from 2027, besides several US armed services.

Boeing’s call will cultivate a growing list of potential users of the latest iteration in Europe. Already, the Spanish Army operate 17 Block I units, the Greek Army use 26 while the Royal Netherlands Air Force fly 20 according to GlobalData intelligence.

The foundations are already laid for the modernisation of Europe’s legacy Chinooks. A nudge from the prime may get the ball rolling, just as it had for the US Army, which is on path to converting 465 Chinooks to Block II as of 1 July 2024.

Poland and Germany

However, Poland is not a typical case: the Central European nation has never used the Chinook. Nevertheless, this had been the case for Germany too, a neighbouring country that still opted for the Boeing helicopter, albeit a highly customised variant, in May 2023.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Germany and Poland’s entry into Europe’s Chinook club may convince Block I users to modernise their extant legacy fleets to the coveted configuration more affordably when the time comes to upgrade.

This may be some time yet as the supplier agreed upon the final Block I contract in July 2023.

New Apache fleet

A crucial part of the Boeing’s argument for Poland to acquire the new transport rotocraft is that it would be highly complementary with its forthcoming Apache attack helicopters.

After expressing a desire to acquire Boeing’s AH-64E Apache back in September 2022, the government gained the approval of the US Department of Defense in August 2023.

With the AH-64E in production until at least 2028, Boeing anticipates the Apache serving the US Army and its partner nations into the 2060s.

“Operating the Chinook in tandem with the newly acquired Apaches will serve as a force multiplier for the Polish Armed Forces due to their complementary capabilities,” said Adam Hodges, business development for Vertical Lift Programmes.

“The combination of the Apache and Chinook helicopters provides greater operational effectiveness and the ability to conduct a wider range of missions.”