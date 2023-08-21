The Boeing 777 is used to ferry the Prime Minister and President of India. Source: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock

The Boeing Company, headquartered in Oklahoma City, has secured a contract worth $94m for integrating and installing modernisation technology on two Boeing 777 aircraft.

The contract, which involves foreign military sales to India, aims to enhance the aircraft’s capabilities and contribute to advancing aerospace technology. The work is set to take place across Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Ardmore, Arkansas, with an expected completion date of November 9, 2027.

Traditionally a carrier used within civilian aerospace, The Boeing 777 aircraft is used in India’s military space. Historically, the Boeing 777 hasn’t been used as a plane for military purposes but may be used as a carrier for transporting military officials and personnel.

Tushar Sudesh Mangure, aerospace, defence, and security analyst at GlobalData provided further commentary on the matter: “The two 777 are specifically customized for VIP travel and are called “Air India One”. They ferry the Prime Minister and President of India. These jets feature Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS) to counter incoming missiles. They are also equipped with encrypted communication systems.

The Boeing Co is anticipated to account for the fourth highest revenue share of $17.4 billion over the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific market, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report.

This acquisition is backed by Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales funds totalling $78.2m. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, oversees the contract as the contracting activity. This centre plays a role in ensuring the successful implementation of projects that advance military capabilities.

These funds highlight the investment made to foster strong international relationships and bolster defence capabilities for the benefit of multiple nations.

When looking at India’s aircraft inventory, Boeing and India’s Air Force have historical relations. India has ongoing procurements of the P-81 ISR Aircraft and the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter and has historically bought the C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft, according to GlobalData’s “India’s Defence Market 2023-2028” report.