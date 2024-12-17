The CROO solution will assess and categorise the behaviour of USSF satellite systems. Credit: santoelia/Shutterstock.

BigBear.ai has partnered with Proof Labs to develop a cyber resiliency solution for the US Department of the Air Force.

Under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct-to-Phase II contract, Proof Labs is the primary contractor, with BigBear.ai participating as a sub-contractor.

The SBIR programme, which is three-phased, aims to encourage technological innovation and fulfil Federal R&D requirements by funding qualifying small businesses.

The collaboration will focus on creating the Cyber Resilient On-Orbit (CROO) solution, leveraging BigBear.ai’s SpaceCREST technology.

The technology is a digital twin capability that monitors and alerts on the cyber infrastructure of satellite networks.

The initiative is designed to bolster the security of both the US Air Force (USAF) and the US Space Force (USSF) on-orbit assets by employing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) for cyber intrusion detection.

Proof Labs co-founder and CEO Ricardo Aguilar said: “This work combines Proof Labs’ innovation with BigBear.ai’s expertise in AI-driven analytics to enhance the cybersecurity of critical space assets. The integration of innovative technologies will support USAF’s and USSF’s mission to maintain resilient and secure space capabilities.”

BigBear.ai will prepare the CROO’s AI/ML to recognise a variety of simulated cyberattacks, encompassing established tactics and procedures.

The CROO solution will assess and categorise the behaviour of USSF satellite systems during normal operations and under simulated cyberattacks.

Advanced machine learning algorithms will be integrated for ongoing live monitoring and real-time detection of anomalies and intrusions.

These algorithms are set to monitor specific USSF space assets’ cyber environments, providing immediate alerts to the USSF about potential threats.

BigBear.ai federal and senior vice-president Robert Wedertz said: “BigBear.ai’s SpaceCREST digital twin capability, further enhanced by custom machine learning and anomaly detection gained through this project, will provide DAF a powerful tool to help combat real-time cyber threats and ensure the resilience of our nation’s critical space assets.”