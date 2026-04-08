Artist’s rendition of a Cessna SkyCourier configured for military operations. Credit: © Textron Inc.

Belgium has placed an order for five Cessna SkyCourier to enhance the operational capacity of its Special Operations Forces.

The order marks the first entry of the multirole aircraft, developed by Textron Aviation, into the global defence market.

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Sabena Engineering, the designated prime contractor, will receive the aircraft through 2027, after which the planes will undergo military modifications in Belgium before being handed over to the Special Operations Forces.

Sabena Engineering will handle all mission-specific integration and certification domestically.

According to Textron, Belgium’s SkyCourier fleet will support the rapid transport of personnel and equipment, as well as assist in logistics, medical evacuation, and crisis response tasks.

Textron Aviation Defense president and CEO Travis Tyler said: “This first military selection signals strong armed service interest in the Cessna SkyCourier and underscores its readiness for high consequence missions.

“The SkyCourier’s combination of rugged performance, low operating cost and the ability to operate from short and unimproved runways makes it a powerful solution for customers who need dependable lift in unpredictable environments.”

The Cessna SkyCourier is a twin-engine, high-wing turboprop known for multiple cabin configurations and significant payload capability.

The freighter variant can accommodate up to three LD3 shipping containers and features a 6,000-pound payload.

The passenger version offers capacity for 19 people, separate crew and passenger doors, and large cabin windows.

Powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC turboprop engines, the SkyCourier employs a McCauley Propeller C779, a four-blade aluminium propeller designed to optimise load performance.

The aircraft is operated using Garmin G1000 NXi avionics, has a cruise speed exceeding 200 KTAS, and offers a maximum range of 900 nautical miles.

Belgium’s move comes amid growing government demand for versatile, cost-effective aircraft that can adapt to various missions while also developing domestic industry capabilities through engineering partnerships with Sabena.

Separately, the Peruvian Army has agreed to purchase a cargo door-equipped Beechcraft King 360C aircraft, also produced by Textron Aviation.

The aircraft is scheduled to enter service by 2028.

This follows the delivery of two Beechcraft King Air 360CHW aircraft to the Peruvian Air Force, both equipped for air medical missions and capable of operating at higher weights.

The Peruvian Army already operates several Textron Aviation models, including the Cessna Skylane, Skyhawk, Amphibian Caravan, Citation Excel, and Beechcraft King Air 350 and 1900D.