Belgium requests AIM-120C-8 missiles and equipment sale from US

USAF’s weapons load crew members load an AIM-120 AMRAAM to an F-35 aircraft at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of AIM-120C-8 missiles and associated equipment to Belgium.

Valued at approximately $380m, the potential sale has already been approved by the US State Department.

The deal will allow Belgium to gradually purchase up to 120 AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) and AIM-120C captive air training missiles (CATM) from the US.

In addition, the Belgian Government has requested for spare AIM-120C CATMs and AIM-120 control sections and containers, along with accessories, consumables, spare parts, classified software, munitions support and repair/return support.

The FMS will also involve the delivery of technical documentation, books and other publications, training and training equipment as well as the required logistics and programme support.

The prime contractor for the proposed sale is Raytheon Missile Systems.

The missiles and related equipment requested under this FMS will support and upgrade Belgium’s existing fleet of F-35 Lightning II aircraft and F -16 fighter jets.

Keeping F-16 and F-35 aircraft fleets in a combat-ready state will also provide reliable deterrence capabilities to the country to deter various regional threats, noted DSCA.

Further, the agency said that this deal will enhance the military capabilities of Belgium to counter existing and emerging adversaries.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a Nato ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

In July, Belgium requested a $127m FMS of F-16 sustainment support from the US.