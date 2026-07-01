The PC-7 MKX livery features military styling and orange training markings. Credit: Belgian Air Force via X.

The Belgian Air Force has unveiled the livery that will appear on its upcoming Pilatus PC-7 MKX training aircraft.

The livery is a set of symbols, insignia, colours, and identifiers painted on the aircraft. It was unveiled during a ceremony at Beauvechain Air Base attended by the Air Chief and Pilatus’s Vice President.

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The presentation involved a symbolic signing on an aluminium panel featuring Belgian national colours, which will serve as a reminder of the event and its significance for pilot training in the country.

In a post on Instagram, Belgian Air Force said: “This is an important moment, as this livery is more than just an aesthetic choice. It reflects an identity, a way of presenting ourselves, recognizing one another, and carrying our heritage forward.”

The newly revealed livery includes military styling with orange training markings, aimed at highlighting the aircraft’s training function and improving its visibility during flight operations.

According to details provided, asymmetrical design elements are intended to make the aircraft’s movements easier to observe in the air.

“It is under these colours that the first flight hours will begin the first sensations,” the Belgian Air Force added.

The Belgian government selected the Pilatus PC-7 MKX Training System as its new training solution in November last year.

A total of 18 aircraft, along with an integrated Ground-Based Training System, will be introduced to replace the current basic training fleet. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027.

The Pilatus PC-7 MKX features a modern cockpit equipped with the Garmin G3000 PRIME suite. This marks the first use of the G3000 with custom user-defined displays in a training context, offering a flexible training platform tailored to military needs.

The updated cockpit aims to provide a highly intuitive training environment from the outset.