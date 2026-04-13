Frenzy 8 Evolution (L-R): From First Engine to Test (FETT) to the flight-ready production unit. Credit: Beehive Industries.

Beehive Industries will move forward with operational readiness and scalable production of its flagship propulsion system after receiving a $29.7m contract from the US Air Force (USAF).

The agreement covers vehicle integration, flight testing, and the qualification of the company’s 200 lbf Frenzy 8 engine.

Funding from the contract will also support development of the 100 lbf Frenzy 6 engine, including manufacturing of a First Engine to Test (FETT) asset.

Additional options included in the award provide for extended testing, vehicle integration, and possible flight demonstrations of the engine.

The contract is managed through the SOSSEC consortium as part of the Small Expendable Turbine (SET) programme, under the Family of Affordable Mass Munitions (FAMM) prototyping effort led by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

The FAMM initiative aims to transition from high-cost, limited-quantity weapons to a large-scale, cost-effective stockpile by the 2026 financial year.

Beehive Industries chief product officer Gordie Follin said: “Beehive is honoured to partner with the US Air Force in redefining the speed of defence. By harnessing additive manufacturing to collapse complex supply chains into scalable, 3D-printed propulsion, we are providing the ‘affordable mass’ essential to modern deterrence.

“This collaboration ensures our warfighters will have the high-volume, mission-ready capabilities they need to maintain a competitive edge in any theatre.”

Based in the US, Beehive Industries manufactures low-cost jet engines for uncrewed aerial defense applications.

The Frenzy engines are designed for integration into mass-produced munitions and swarm-class drones, aligning with the US Department of War’s requirements for disposable jet engines in uncrewed aerial systems and standoff platforms.

In the past year, Beehive Industries has completed ground and high-altitude tests of the Frenzy 8 engine, confirming its ability to scale production.

The company launched a ‘Pathfinder’ programme to validate scalable manufacturing techniques, which established a foundation for mass engine production to begin this year.