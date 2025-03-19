The XR training system enables SOF personnel to perform specialised mission rehearsals. Credit: Natalie magic/Shutterstock.

BANC3, an augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technology provider, has delivered an extended reality (XR) training platform to the US Air Force Special Operations Command (USAFSOC).

This move marks an advancement in the development of an initiative that integrates AR/MR headset technology into a scalable, flexible, and multi-user training environment, stated the company.

The system is designed to bolster the capabilities of Special Operations Forces (SOF).

It will provide a training platform that features real-time tracking, repeatable scenarios, and adaptive elements to induce stress.

The XR training system enables SOF personnel to perform specialised mission rehearsals within a dynamic and true-to-life virtual setting.

BANC3 CEO Babu Cherukuri said: “Our solution bridges a crucial gap in SOF training by delivering an interconnected, dynamically reconfigurable XR environment that goes beyond traditional standalone AR headsets.

“By merging commercial AR/MR advancements with Department of Defense (DoD) -specific enhancements, we have redefined mission rehearsal and tactical planning, ensuring our war fighters are fully prepared for the complexities of real-world missions.”

Additionally, the company aims to revolutionise commercial XR training across various sectors, including aviation, law enforcement, and emergency services.

BANC3, with its headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey, operates as a command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) defence contractor.

The company’s core proficiencies encompass the development and integration of augmented reality, electro-optical/infrared/sensor systems, and more.

With the backing of Congressional support for investments in XR technology, BANC3 stated that its open-platform solution, named HADES (Helmet Augmented Display for Extended-Reality Systems), aims to redefine standards for cost-effective and high-fidelity training.