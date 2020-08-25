BAE Systems to provide instrumentation support to USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

BAE Systems has won a $495m contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to continue providing instrumentation support and sustainment services to the military and government for the US and its allies.

The company has been a part of the Instrumentation Range Support Program (IRSP) for 35 years so far and the new contract expands its role to ensure the accuracy and operational reliability of tracking systems.

The contract has a $945m ceiling amount over seven years.

BAE Systems will provide services for components and subsystems of instrument tracking systems, which include radar, telemetry and optical range mission systems, flight terminal systems, data acquisition systems and global positioning systems.

Work under the firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract will be carried out at 27 ranges around the world that are a part of the IRSP.



The test ranges include those operated by the US Air Force, the US Army and US Navy, NASA and the Department of Energy in the US, as well as allied operations in the UK, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Republic of Korea and Switzerland.

BAE Systems Air Force Solutions business vice-president and general manager Pete Trainer said: “Since 1985, we have been the sustainment contractor of choice for the IRSP program to ensure test ranges are operational and mission ready.

“We are pleased to continue our instrumentation sustainment, engineering support, and maintenance services for the 27 IRSP test ranges worldwide.

“Our work improving the mission readiness of these systems ensures air, missile, and space situational awareness is provided seamlessly to the warfighter and decision-makers.”

Earlier this month, BAE Systems won an $85m contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to enable secure transfer of data between essential government agencies.