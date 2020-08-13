BAE Systems to manage cross-domain data transfer networks in US

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

BAE Systems has won an $85m contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to enable secure transfer of data between essential government agencies.

According to the five-year contract, the company will continue to deliver, install, upgrade and maintain cross-domain solutions that will enable safe transfer of sensitive information.

The work will enable the government agencies to exchange several forms of data such as streaming video, images and audio to boost mission collaboration.

BAE Systems will also be responsible for research, development and assessment of new technologies. It will also support the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

BAE Systems Air Force Solutions business vice-president and general manager Pete Trainer said: “As the military cyberspace battlefield expands, we understand how critical it is that secure, innovative intelligence solutions are available to warfighting commands and combat support agencies to communicate safely and effectively.



“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory and provide our expertise in high-assurance, cross-domain technologies to meet this new mission need.

“Our services will provide end-users access to virtual information and analysis faster, allowing them to make informed decisions quickly.”

BAE Systems provides advanced defence technology solutions. The company employs approximately 85,000 people in more than 40 countries.

BAE Systems recently completed the acquisition of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System (GPS) business. The company acquired the GPS business from Raytheon Technologies for nearly $1.925bn.