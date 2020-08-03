BAE Systems closes military GPS business acquisition

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

BAE Systems has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System (GPS) business.

The $1.925bn deal closed more than six months after BAE Systems entered a definitive agreement with Raytheon Technologies to acquire the GPS business.

BAE Systems Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions vice-president and general manager John Watkins said: “Today marks the culmination of a tremendous team effort, and we are extremely proud to welcome the Military GPS employees to our company.

“Together, we will build on our rich histories of providing superior, innovative capabilities to help protect our US and allied warfighters.”

The Military GPS business is based in the US state of Iowa and employs around 700 people. The company focuses on the development of advanced and secure GPS products with a range of form factors.



According to BAE Systems, Collins Aerospace Military GPS business has delivered around 1.5 million devices on more than 280 airborne, ground and weapon system platforms.

Currently, the Iowa-based firm is working to deliver next-generation GPS technologies for the US military. The project includes the development of M-Code technology to bolster security and anti-jamming capabilities for critical defence applications.

The acquisition will further strengthen BAE Systems Electronic Systems portfolio with the addition of GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology that can be used for several military missions.

Military GPS director Greg Wild said: “This partnership will enable us to build on our market leadership and bring new discriminating capabilities to our customers, including the US Department of Defense and its allies.

“We’re excited to be joining the BAE Systems family. They appreciate our legacy of innovation and will provide opportunities for continued business growth and success.”