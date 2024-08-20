BAE Systems‘ latest project with Boeing involves upgrading the flight control computers of the F-15EX Eagle II and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
The fusion of cybersecurity measures and future-oriented processing power will enhance combat readiness.
Selected by Boeing, BAE Systems, the original manufacturer of these flight control systems, will implement a refresh of the flight control computers. The upgrades aim to increase processing power and improve cyber and product security. As cyber threats continue to grow, ensuring the security of on-board systems has emerged as a priority.
“Our advanced flight-critical solution ensures that these platforms will maintain fleet readiness now and in the future, as well as provisions the aircraft to support the integration of new functions,” explained Corin Beck, senior director of Military Aircraft Systems for Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems. This statement reflects the dual aim of the upgrades: boosting current operational effectiveness while laying the groundwork for future advancements.
According to GlobalData’s intelligence on the US defence market, the US Navy acquired them from Boeing between 1999 and 2023 and has 625 F/A-18E/F multirole aircraft in its fleet.
A feature of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet upgrade is the addition of a new processor, which will allow the integration of future capabilities.
BAE Systems ensures these jets can be sustained by modernising the FCC electronics hardware and software.
The upgraded flight control computers will continue to manage the dynamics of fighter jet operation, from processing pilot inputs to adjusting control surfaces based on real-time sensor data. These systems, critical to the aircraft’s stability and manoeuvrability, are designed with redundancy, allowing them to reconfigure controls in the event of damage or failure, thus preserving the aircraft’s operational capability.
BAE Systems is executing these upgrades at its Endicott, New York facility.