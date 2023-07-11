FalconWorks is a new division from BAE Systems air sector that aims to drive innovation. Source: BAE Systems

BAE Systems, a global defence and aerospace company, has unveiled FalconWorks, a research and development centre focused on advancing combat air capabilities.

With a mission to generate ideas, innovation and collaborate with various partners, FalconWorks aims to deliver products and services that enable air forces to maintain their competitive edge. By harnessing technologies and collaborating with industry and academic institutions, BAE Systems is attempting to shape the future of combat air power.

BAE Systems’ FalconWorks division will attempt to spearhead research and development efforts, leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum sensing, and robotics. The specialists will monitor emerging trends and develop solutions, capitalizing on digital advancements to enhance combat air capabilities.

Collaboration with partners will extend to autonomy, synthetic environments, and electrical-powered air systems.

By expanding BAE Systems’ portfolio and building upon its expertise in combat air programs like Typhoons, F-35, and Tempest, FalconWorks aims to deliver technologies that keep customers ahead of the curve.

Dave Holmes, the Managing Director of FalconWorks at BAE Systems, emphasized the importance of innovative technology development as the foundation of their operations, “Defending our freedoms is becoming ever more unpredictable – the only constant changes.

The creation of FalconWorks is a reflection of the changing environment, and our goal to ensure innovative technology development is at the core of everything we do.

This new division builds on our established expertise in world-leading combat air programmes such as Typhoon, F-35 and Tempest to unlock opportunities to expand our portfolio and deliver the breakthrough technologies which keep our customers ahead.”

As a leading contributor to the UK’s sovereign combat air capability, BAE Systems delivers combat air readiness to air force customers globally. FalconWorks will attempt to explore market opportunities both domestically and internationally in the air sector.