BAE Systems said higher defence spending and strong portfolio alignment support medium-term growth. Credit: Michael Vi via Shutterstock.com.

BAE Systems has kept its full-year guidance unchanged for fiscal 2026 after reporting strong operational and financial results in the first four months.

The defence prime expects full-year sales growth of between 7% and 9% compared to 2025, when sales totalled £30.7bn ($41.7bn).

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Underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is projected to rise by 9% to 11% from last year’s £3.3bn, while underlying earnings per share (EPS) is also expected to increase 9% to 11% from 75.2p in 2025.

In the year to date, BAE Systems has secured numbers of major contracts including an estimated £2.5bn agreement with the Republic of Türkiye for support services and equipment for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

The company also secured around £1.1bn in MBDA orders for air defence systems, including Aster, VL MICA, and Mistral, with European customers.

In the Electronic Systems division, it received approximately $235m in new funding tied to the $1.2bn Epoch 2 missile warning and tracking satellite programme, along with a $325m order linked to a national space project.

Within Platforms & Services, Bofors was awarded contracts exceeding $200m for ARCHER artillery systems and $180m for TRIDON Mk2 anti-aircraft systems for use by the Swedish Army.

The Maritime Solutions business secured a US Navy contract valued over $200m to upgrade the USS Iwo Jima for Joint Strike Fighter operations.

As of 6 May, BAE Systems has repurchased £166m worth of shares in 2026, having completed £930m of its ongoing three-year £1.5bn share buyback programme initiated in July 2024.

The group maintains that higher global defence spending and sustained investment continue to drive its performance and match customer requirements across its key markets.

It expects business opportunities in areas such as space systems, missile and air defence, unmanned systems, electronic warfare, combat platforms, and naval vessels.