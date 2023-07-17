Boeing E-7A Wedgetail landing at an airport. Source: Douglas Cliff/Shutterstock

BAE Systems Australia has been awarded a two-year contract extension to deliver Electronic Warfare Systems to the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) E-7A Wedgetail fleet.

The agreement reaffirms BAE Systems‘ commitment to ensuring the mission readiness of the Wedgetail aircraft, a component of the Australian Defence Force’s joint air, land, and sea operations.

BAE Systems Australia will sustain the Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Warfare Self-Protection (EWSP) systems for Boeing Defence Australia under Wedgetail’s Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) program.

This contract extension allows BAE Systems to continue providing engineering, field services, supply, maintenance, and management support for the ESM and EWSP systems until 2028.

Since introducing the Wedgetail fleet in 2011, BAE Systems Australia has played a role in ensuring the availability and mission readiness of the aircraft.

Andrew Gresham, Managing Director of Defence Delivery at BAE Systems Australia, expressed his confidence in the company’s ability to deliver world-class electronic warfare systems. He stated, “For over 50 years, our company has collaborated with the ADF to deliver world-class electronic warfare systems, and this achievement reinforces our position as a leader in this field.”

Gresham further emphasised the dedicated team’s commitment to maintaining the Wedgetail platform’s mission readiness, adding, “Our dedicated team has a deep understanding of the Wedgetail platform, and we are committed to ensuring that it remains mission-ready at all times. We look forward to working closely with Boeing and the RAAF to continue delivering this key capability.”

The contract win builds on BAE Systems Australia’s relationship with the RAAF, which extends beyond the Wedgetail program. The company has been involved in various projects, including manufacturing, maintenance, and sustainment work for the Hawk Lead-In Fighter and F-35 programs.

With this contract extension, BAE Systems Australia supports the RAAF’s operational capabilities and contributes to the security and defence of Australia. The partnership between BAE Systems, Boeing, and the RAAF ensures the success of the Wedgetail fleet in executing real-time joint air, land, and sea missions.