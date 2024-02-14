BAE Systems has received regulatory approval for the acquisition of Ball Aerospace, signaling a new era of space and defence capabilities for the company’s US operations. Source: Ball Aerospace

In August, 2023, BAE Systems purchase of Ball Aerospace cost them $5.55bn, the deal being subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Ball Aerospace, a division of Ball Corporation, specialises in spacecraft, mission payloads, and optical systems, serving clients such as the US Department of Defense and the intelligence community.

According to GlobalData’s “Thematic Intelligence: Space Systems in Aerospace and Defense (2023)” report, BAE Systems takeover of Ball Aerospace will mark a major shift in the landscape of the defence industry as Ball is involved in numerous high-tech projects for both NASA and the ESA.

The acquisition promises to inject a new wave of capability into BAE Systems’ US business, positioning Ball Aerospace as the cornerstone of the company’s newly formed Space & Mission Systems sector.

Led by Dr Dave Kaufman, the Space & Mission Systems sector aims to harness the combined entities to deliver solutions aligned with the US National Defense Strategy and Intelligence Strategy.

Tom Arseneault, president and CEO of BAE Systems, Inc., emphasised the significance of the acquisition, “This acquisition underpins our strategy to deliver growth and advance our technology and innovation portfolio in high-priority areas identified in the US National Defense Strategy and the US Intelligence Strategy. Together we will leverage our combined capabilities to develop and deliver cutting-edge space, science and defence solutions to advance our customers’ critical missions.”

For Ball Aerospace, the acquisition offers access to greater resources and support under BAE Systems’ umbrella.

Dr Kaufman expressed enthusiasm about the cultural synergy between the two companies and highlighted the potential for accelerated growth and expanded capabilities, “This is an exciting time for us, and we look forward to joining one of the most respected companies in the aerospace and defence industry.

“Not only does BAE Systems represent a great cultural fit for our employees, but this milestone will bring resources and support for continued growth that will enable our team to deliver our capabilities at a greater scale than ever before.”

The company’s foothold in the intelligence community, US Department of Defense, and civilian space market further enhances BAE Systems’ ability to address customer demands.

Recently, BAE Systems has also acquired Malloy Aeronautics, a player in heavy lift drones and aeronautical advancements.