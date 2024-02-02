With the acquisition of Malloy Aeronautics, BAE Systems is driving the development of unmanned aerial systems. Source: BAE Systems

BAE Systems acquires Malloy Aeronautics, propelling the future of uncrewed aerial systems with a focus on sustainability and rapid response capabilities.

BAE Systems has acquired Malloy Aeronautics, a player in heavy lift drones and aeronautical advancements. The collaboration aims to expand BAE’s portfolio and usher in a new era of sustainable, efficient, and rapid response capabilities in uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

Malloy Aeronautics, known for its design and supply of all-electric UAS to civil and military sectors, brings a range of heavy-lift quadcopters capable of lifting payloads from 68kg to 300kg. The emphasis on interchangeable capabilities and cost-effective solutions positions this acquisition as a strategic move for BAE Systems.

In 2021, Malloy Aeronautics revealed its T650 Sting Ray, an uncrewed electric quadcopter weighing just under 300kgs, at DSEI. The Royal Marines have used the T650 for supply deliveries in various locations.

While BAE Systems recognizes the synergy between the two companies, this acquisition marks more than just a strategic partnership.

Simon Barnes, group managing director of BAE Systems’ air sector, expresses confidence that the union will lead to achievements in UAS, “Our acquisition of Malloy Aeronautics is part of our ongoing strategy to develop and invest in breakthrough technologies which augment our existing capabilities and provide our customers with the innovation they need in response to evolving requirements. We’re confident that the synergy between our two companies will pave the way for even greater achievements in uncrewed aerial systems and technologies.”

Oriol Badia, chief operating officer of Malloy Aeronautics, sees this as a pivotal moment in their journey, “We’ve come a long way over the last ten years, turning our vision of sustainable electric heavy lift technology into reality, thanks to the dedication and efforts of our team.

This new step in our journey with BAE Systems will allow us to combine the strengths and vision of a young company with the reach and support of an experienced one, ultimately giving our customers the ability to scale their demands and allow us to deliver innovative new products – including the T-650 – at pace.

The joint efforts of BAE Systems and Malloy Aeronautics engineers have already yielded the T-600 electric uncrewed demonstrator aircraft, which achieved a milestone during the NATO exercise known as REPMUS. Looking forward, the 300kg T-650′ heavy lift’ UAS holds promise as a cost-effective, sustainable solution for military, security, and civilian needs.

Malloy Aeronautics will now be integrated into FalconWorks, BAE Systems’ Air sector’s research and development business.

Dave Holmes, managing director of FalconWorks, expresses excitement about the acquisition, “Malloy’s expertise and innovation is a really exciting addition to our FalconWorks family. This acquisition supports our commitment to increase our portfolio, offering new and existing customers the cutting-edge solutions they need.”