Babcock and Leonardo sign teaming agreement for Canada’s FAcT programme

Beechcraft C-90A King Air belonging to Allied Wings and assigned to 3 Canadian Forces Flying Training School. Credit: Ahunt / commons.wikimedia.org.

The Canadian subsidiaries of Babcock and Leonardo have signed a teaming agreement to jointly support Canada’s Future Aircrew Training Program (FAcT) programme.

The two companies will form a new joint venture (JV) named ‘Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training’.

This development follows a letter of intent (LoI) signed by the parties in May this year.

Under the latest agreement, Babcock and Leonardo will combine their expertise in delivering military aircrew training.

This new team will invest in the country and work collaboratively with indigenous partners and communities to offer a modern and comprehensive solution based on their fixed-wing, rotary-wing and mission training expertise.



Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training programme director Jana Lee Murray said: “By coming together, Babcock Canada and Leonardo Canada are able to leverage their combined extensive global military aircrew training expertise and develop a tailored solution to meet the Royal Canadian Air Force’s needs.

“We are strongly committed to working with our supply chain, communities, and Indigenous partners adding value to Canada now and in the future.

“We are fully prepared to provide a completely integrated, end-to-end military training solution that will generate a robust and efficient flow of Canadian military pilots and personnel.”

FAcT programme is designed to renew the existing aircrew training services for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

Through the programme, the Canadian Government plans to procure a ‘comprehensive aircrew training programme’ that provides aircraft, ground-based training systems, civilian instructors, as well as other essential services.

Other services offered under the programme include air traffic control, aircraft and airfield maintenance, accommodation, and food services for the RCAF.

The Canadian Government expects to award the 25-year contract in 2023.