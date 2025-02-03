IRIS-T is claimed to be a standard weapon for the Eurofighter/Typhoon and Gripen. Credit: Diehl Stiftung & Co KG.

The German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) and Diehl Defence have finalised an agreement for the advancement and mass production of the IRIS-T Block II air-to-air missile system.

In December 2024, the German legislative body sanctioned funds for the defence initiative, culminating in the formalisation of the agreement at the end of that month.

This contractual agreement was facilitated by the collaborative efforts of the IRIS-T Project Management Office (PMO), BAAINBw, and Diehl Defence.

The partnership includes Germany as the leading nation, with Sweden, Spain, and Italy also participating in the development programme with BAAINBw executing the contract on behalf of the consortium.

The IRIS-T Block II is the next iteration of the European-manufactured short-range missile, initially produced by Diehl Defence with contributions from an industrial consortium including Sweden, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Norway.

As the primary contractor for the IRIS-T programme, Diehl Defence will maintain its role in advancing the missile’s development, details of which have not been disclosed.

Currently, air forces from 13 countries depend on IRIS-T’s superior performance. More than 5,000 missiles have been supplied since its deployment in 2005.

IRIS-T is claimed to be a standard weapon for the Eurofighter/Typhoon and Gripen and is also compatible with F-16, Tornado, EF-18, KF-21, and F-5E aircraft.

It can engage hostile aircraft and intercept air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles, allowing pilots to counter rear attacks without altering their flight path.

Ongoing improvements are slated to enhance IRIS-T’s capabilities within its primary air-to-air role continually. The commitment of the multinational consortium ensures a robust future trajectory for the IRIS-T programme.

This development follows an October 2024 agreement where the Royal Thai Air Force contracted Diehl Defence for support services to augment their IRIS-T system capabilities.

This included integration, technical logistics, and live-firing assistance.