Azerbaijani officials and Turkish officials sign the agreement to upgrade Azerbaijan’s Su-25 in Turkey. Source: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has signed a contract with Turkey’s “TUSAS” company to enhance its air force capabilities to modernise its Su-25 aircraft.

The project’s primary objective is to integrate advanced Turkish-made smart bombs and missiles into the Su-25 aircraft, along with avionics modernisation activities for the Azerbaijan Air Force. This collaboration between the two nations’ defence industries reflects their commitment to leveraging internal resources for mutual development and strengthening military capabilities.

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and Turkey’s “TUSAS” company joined hands in a momentous contract signing ceremony on July 26 at the 16th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF’23).

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov, Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee, Haluk Gorgun, and other officials.

The modernisation project has received the attention of the highest authorities in both countries. It is under consideration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The project outlines an approach that capitalises on internal and national resources of the fraternal country’s defence industry.

The strategic collaboration between Azerbaijan and Turkey marks a step in their efforts to strengthen defence capabilities and cooperation in the region. By integrating advanced Turkish technologies into Azerbaijan’s Su-25 aircraft, the nations aim to bolster their air force and ensure readiness for future security challenges.

Turkey’s Baykar and Azerbaijan inked a goodwill protocol on the joint manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) this year.

The signing of this contract underscores the growing bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The project reflects their shared vision of leveraging indigenous national security and development capabilities.

According to GlobalData’s “Azerbaijan Defence Market 2022-2027” report, Azerbaijan currently accounts for 1.3% of the world’s total oil production and is one of the oldest oil producers in the world. Azerbaijani’s oil volumes are transported via Georgia to the coast of Turkey and international markets.

The integration of Turkish-made smart bombs and missiles, along with avionics upgrades, is expected to enhance the operational efficiency and combat readiness of the Azerbaijan Air Force.