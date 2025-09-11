AV’s Switchblade 600 air-launched from GA MQ-9A during the test. Credit: GA-ASI/AeroVironment, Inc/Business Wire.

AeroVironment (AV) has successfully completed the first air-launch of its Switchblade 600 loitering munition system (LMS) from an MQ-9A Reaper uncrewed aircraft system (UAS).

AV partnered with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) for the week-long flight test.

The event demonstrated the Switchblade 600’s ability to integrate with the MQ-9A platform.

The tests culminated in two successful launches, demonstrating “precise targeting” and the capacity for “real-time data” transmission, which included “updated guidance, navigation, control systems, and payload integrations”.

The collaboratively launched Switchblade 600 enhances multi-domain operations by delivering over-the-horizon strike capabilities from extended distances, said the company.

When launched from an altitude of 30,000 MSL with advanced communication protocols, the system has the potential to travel beyond 175km.

In addition, the tests underscored improved satellite communication (SATCOM) features that facilitate launch, control, and engagement of the LMS.

AeroVironment said its Switchblade systems are already operationally deployed across multiple combat theatres by various customers.

The new integration with the MQ-9A augments mission capabilities and promotes interoperability between air and ground forces while enhancing support for ground manoeuvre operations, stated the company.

AV chairman, president and chief executive officer Wahid Nawabi said: “This successful demonstration is the result of close coordination, technical rigor, and shared commitment across teams. We appreciate the strong collaboration with GA-ASI in achieving this integration milestone.

“The ability to air launch and control Switchblade 600 from the MQ-9A UAS platform via SATCOM highlights the system’s adaptability and operational maturity—reinforcing our commitment to delivering advanced capabilities in direct support of the warfighter.”

In May 2025, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence awarded a contract to AeroVironment to modernise its Puma 3 All Environment UAS fleet for enhanced capabilities.

