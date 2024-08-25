An artist’s impression of SSN-AUKUS. Credit: Crown copyright/UK Ministry of Defence via Wikimedia Commons.

In response to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, Australia will provide investment over $45bn in defence from 2024 to 2029, focusing on submarines.

GlobalData’s recent “Australia Defense Market 2024-29” report highlights acquisitions, including nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS agreement, next-generation frigates, and military aircraft.

The AUKUS pact and Australia’s $21.6bn submarine investment

Australia is expanding its defence capabilities, with a planned investment of over $45bn between 2024 and 2029. According to GlobalData’s “Australia Defense Market 2024-2029” report, this surge in defence spending is driven by the need to counter growing security threats in the Indo-Pacific region, where geopolitical tensions are intensifying.

Australia’s commitment to the AUKUS alliance is central to this defence strategy, a trilateral security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom. The report highlights that under AUKUS, Australia will invest $21.6bn in developing nuclear-powered submarines. These submarines, part of the SSN-AUKUS project, will enhance Australia’s ability to conduct prolonged underwater operations, an asset in the contested waters of the Indo-Pacific.

Since signing the AUKUS pact in September 2021, Australia has made progress toward acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine fleet under Pillar I of the agreement. The AUKUS framework includes hosting UK Astute-class and US Virginia-class submarines starting in 2027 and planning for the domestic production of at least three Virginia-class SSNs, with deliveries expected by 2032.

On July 30, 2024, the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) celebrated a milestone as its first sailors graduated with distinction from the US Navy’s Basic Enlisted Submarine School (BESS) in Groton, Connecticut. This achievement under the AUKUS trilateral security pact is a step toward preparing for Australia’s acquisition of Virginia-class submarines by 2030.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

According to GlobalData’s intelligence on the global submarine market, Australia has 41% of the market for submarines in the Asia-Pacific region.

Enhancing Air Force’s capabilities

Beyond submarines, Australia also focuses on modernising its naval fleet by acquiring new general-purpose frigates. The report reveals that the country has earmarked $6bn for constructing 11 frigates to replace the ageing Anzac-class vessels. These new frigates will be equipped with technologies for enhanced maritime strike capabilities, air defence, and escort missions, ensuring that the Royal Australian Navy remains a force in the region.

In addition to bolstering its naval capabilities, Australia is enhancing its airlift capacity with a $6.4bn investment in 24 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft. These next-generation aircraft will upgrade the Royal Australian Air Force’s ability to conduct various military and humanitarian missions.

In other Royal Australia Air Force developments, on August 7, 2024, the Institute for Public Affairs (IPA) recommended that Australia acquire the US B-21 Raider stealth bomber. The IPA suggests the B-21 as a “Plan B” to supplement the AUKUS initiative, providing a non-nuclear long-range deterrent ahead of the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines, which are not expected until the early 2040s. This acquisition would offer Australia an immediate boost in strike capability while awaiting the delivery of submarines.

GlobalData’s report emphasises that Australia’s defence market is poised for growth and is driven by these investments. With over $45bn allocated to submarines, frigates, and aircraft, Australia is positioning itself to play a more influential role in maintaining regional security and countering emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific. This defence build-up highlights the country’s commitment to safeguarding its interests in an increasingly volatile global landscape.