US Space Force’s SSC space domain awareness strategic advisor Barbara Golf, alongside leading seaman Stacey Hooper at the Joint Commercial Operations cell in Adelaide. Credit: Tim Standing/Commonwealth of Australia/Department of Defence.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is set to create a permanent space workforce to enhance its capabilities within the space domain.

The necessity for skilled staff in new areas such as space operations was previously highlighted in the 2024 Defence Workforce Plan.

The ADF’s initiative will involve a focused recruitment and training campaign aimed at bolstering the existing team of space experts.

This team currently comprises individuals from various branches of the military, including the Navy, Army and Air Force.

From 2026, the Air Force will open direct entry opportunities for positions such as space operations specialist and space operations officer.

These roles are part of a broader plan to develop a comprehensive space mission workforce that will encompass satellite communications, navigation, space domain awareness, missile warning, satellite operations, space control, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and environmental monitoring.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Personnel will also engage with advanced satellite systems and collaborate with commercial entities while contributing to joint and coalition efforts.

Defence personnel minister Matt Keogh stated: “By establishing a permanent space workforce, we are preparing Defence to lead, integrate and innovate in this contested and congested environment.

“Space capabilities will play a critical role in the execution of activities as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 alongside existing operational domains of maritime, land, air and cyber.

“People are at the centre of our advantage. Defence is building a sustainable space workforce through targeted recruitment, career pathways and joint training.

“The evolving space domain demands highly specialised roles and will provide our people with opportunities to shape how Australia operates in space.”

The ongoing Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, which involves 19 nations, will also focus on emerging space capabilities as defence personnel collaborate with international allies.

The exercise in Townsville will involve using commercially sourced data to deliver prompt and precise reports on space events to aid military operations.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up