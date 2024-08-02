Australian Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Pat Conroy MP (centre), takes questions from media during an announcement of a $500m Head Contract for Project AIR6500, Lockheed Martin Australia, Williamtown, New South Wales. Credit: Australian Defence Force.

Australia’s Defence Forces (ADF) will implement a new Digital Engineering Strategy to help the Commonwealth streamline its acquisition process and address operational gaps.

Built upon digital transformation programmes undertaken by the US Department of Defense (DoD), the engineering strategy outlines Defence’s commitment to streamline processes through an approach that better connects people, tools and data.

The outcome will result in increased collaboration with industry, better decision making and faster introduction of capability across the ADF.

“By working more closely with industry in this space, existing partners and small to medium enterprises will have the opportunity to contribute to the design of shared collaborative platforms, delivering speed to capability in a secure and streamlined digital environment,” outlined the Deputy Secretary for the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, Chris Deeble.

So far it has yet to be seen what this strategy will look like in its details. The ADF will work in close consultation with industry and universities to develop a greater understanding of digital engineering practices for collaboration.

What will this look like?

Australia’s forthcoming digital transformation will be modelled on US DoD processes.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In mid-July 2024, the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies spoke to Dr Radha Plumb, the DoD’s Chief Digital Officer, who outlined the American model, which he asserts hinges on artificial intelligence (AI).

“I think the good news for DoD AI is we have really strong technical foundations and we have proven out now over the last year-and-a-half an experimentation-based approach that allows us to rapidly accelerate technology solutions into fielded capabilities.

“I think part of this [is] what doe sthe government need to do? Like, to enable this commercial technology to… meaningfully be adopted, we need these kinds of environments that can take the data in the department, mash it up against commercial technology, and see sort of what are the tech solutions that are actually solving our capability gaps?”

Tapping into SME innovation in Australia

A longstanding problem for Western governments has been their lack of agility to derive innovation from small-to-medium size enterprises (SME). Of course, governments cannot fund every concept on the market, and they have come to rely on larger primes based on their enduring relationships.

Both have wrestled with how far either side must concede to successfully cultivate a more diverse industrial supplier ecosystem that leverages SME innovation when it emerges. This remains a potential operational gap that the ADF may need to overcome through its new Digital Strategy.

Typically, the UK and US governments have approached this dilemma with a competitive procurement process, stripping their prescriptive requirements, to enable SME competition.

At the end of April, the US DoD accepted Anduril, a non-prime, in the competitive procurement process for its future crewed-uncrewed teaming concept: the Collaborative Combat Air programme. At the time, a company spokesperson noted that the decision “signals a demand for continued expansion of the defence industrial base.”

Likewise, in July, the UK Ministry of Defence released a notice broadening the scope of suppliers in the existing uncrewed aerial system heavy-lift capability framework.

The MoD aims to accelerate numerous concepts to better understand its options on the market while also ensuring it has access to them as technology evolves. No limit has been placed on the number of concepts that may be developed, but certain factors will need to be considered first, not least funding availability.