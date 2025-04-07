The C-130J Hercules is a medium-sized tactical airlifter. Credit: Royal Australian Air Force/Northrop Grumman Corporation.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has chosen Northrop Grumman to supply the AN/ALQ-251 advanced radio frequency countermeasures system for its fleet of C-130J airlifters.

This system is designed to offer protection against sophisticated weapon systems and agile electronic warfare tactics, in environments with dense electromagnetic activity.

The AN/ALQ-251 system will offer aircrews situational awareness, radar warning, and precise direction finding for radio frequency threats.

The integration of this system into the RAAF’s C-130J fleet will benefit from the commonality with an existing programme of the US Department of Defense, which aims to reduce lifecycle costs and ensure interoperability between allies.

The C-130J Hercules, a medium-sized tactical airlifter, can deliver cargo to challenging airfields and perform airdrops of cargo and paratroops.

It serves as an air link for Australian Defence Force personnel engaged in various overseas operations.

The AN/ALQ-251 by Northrop Grumman is a radio frequency countermeasures system that offers radar warning, threat identification, geolocation, and countermeasure capabilities.

It is engineered to adapt to evolving threats and is currently in production for the US Department of Defense, with availability extended to international partners, said the company.

This system is part of Northrop Grumman’s portfolio of electronic warfare solutions, designed to be scalable across various platforms and missions, including both current and future military assets.

Northrop Grumman navigation, targeting and survivability vice president James Conroy said: “With the increase of advanced radio frequency threats, our digital AN/ALQ-251 system allows the RAAF’s C-130J fleet the freedom of manoeuvre to carry out its wide range of humanitarian and national security missions safely.”

In 2022, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) informed Congress about a potential foreign military sale (FMS) to Australia, which included 24 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.

Each of the RAAF’s C-130J aircraft is equipped with four Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engines.