RAAF’s 14th Air Force P-8A Poseidon gets a water arch salute from the aviation firefighters. Credit: FSGT Rob Hack.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) received its 14th and final P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Boeing, completing a programme launched to enhance Australia’s maritime patrol and surveillance capabilities.

The delivery concludes a multi-stage procurement process first approved by the Australian Government in 2014, which has strengthened Australia’s capacity for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), anti-submarine warfare, and maritime strike operations.

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The fleet, now fully in service, will operate from RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia and be used by Number 11, 12, and 292 Squadrons.

RAAF attributes the addition of the final Poseidon aircraft to an ongoing commitment to the National Defence Strategy, which sets out to boost Australia’s maritime security and maintain regional stability.

Air Marshal Chappell said: “The P‑8A Poseidon fleet is a critical capability that underpins our ability to maintain awareness of our maritime domain, and enhances Australia’s capacity to detect, deter and respond to threats across its maritime approaches.”

Australia ordered eight P-8A aircraft for approximately A$4bn ($3.6bn) in 2014, with an option for four further jets.

Two additional aircraft were greenlit in December 2020, bringing the order to 14.

The P-8A Poseidon is based on the commercial Boeing 737-800 but has been extensively modified for military use.

Adjustments include a weapons bay, a specially strengthened structure for low-altitude flight, hard points for missiles and torpedoes under its wings and fuselage, and a sonobuoy deployment system.

Each aircraft can hold up to 129 sonobuoys and is fitted with two weapons stations on both wings, increasing its anti-submarine and maritime strike roles.

The Australian Department of Defence stated that the completion of the 14-aircraft fleet will enhance operational availability, support greater resilience, and enable the sustained delivery of missions in support of national security and regional stability.

The P-8A Poseidon capability will be further developed through planned upgrade programmes, including the Increment Three Block Two modification, alongside increased interoperability with allied and international partners.

In May last year, a contract valued at A$291m ($186m) was awarded to Boeing Defence Australia in to support long-term maintenance and improvement of the aircraft.

The RAAF inducted the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft into a modernisation programme in October the same year.