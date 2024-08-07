Australian delegation (left) face the US delegation (right) during ministerial discussions on the furtherance of their two nation’s defence cooperation, 6 August 2024. Credit: US Department of Defense.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) released an update on the progress made to upgrade key bases across Australia following a bilateral minister’s meeting on 6 August 2024.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted their Australian counterparts, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, for the 34th Australia-US Ministerial Consultations, or AUSMIN.

“We’re… increasing the presence of rotational US Forces in Australia,” said Austin. “All this will mean more maritime patrol aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft operating from bases across northern Australia. It will also mean more frequent rotational bomber deployments.”

The relationships formed between the US and Australia as well as other Indo-Pacific allies, such as Japan, another ally mentioned in the talks, are highly strategic as the coalition faces a grey-zone conflict with China, a peer military power in the Indo-Pacific region.

AUSMIN representatives outlined their “strong opposition to destabilising or coercive unilateral actions in the maritime domain, including in the South China Sea and East China Sea, that increase tensions and undermine peace and stability.”

Current plans

AUSMIN representatives discussed upgrades to the Royal Australia Air Force (RAAF) Bases Darwin and Tindal, supported by site surveys for potential upgrades at RAAF Bases Curtin, Learmonth, and Scherger.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Moreover, US ministers welcomed Australia’s planned infrastructure upgrades at Cocos (Keeling) Islands and supports its completion of this work.

Through the Combined Logistics, Sustainment, and Maintenance Enterprise, the US and Australia have successfully conducted a proof of principle pre-positioning of initial US Army equipment and materiel in Australia at Albury-Wodonga (Bandiana).

The two allies also intend to assess additional requirements at Bandiana for longer-term use. The two continue to refine requirements for the establishment of an enduring Logistics Support Area in Queensland – designed to enhance interoperability and accelerate the ability to respond to regional crises.

Though the details were not disclosed, these base upgrades were prompted by the increasing US force posture in Australia, where the country conducts frequent rotational deployments across air, land and sea.

“Furthering our Enhanced Air Cooperation, the US will continue frequent rotations of bombers, fighter aircraft, and maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, building on previous rotations at RAAF Bases Amberley, Darwin, and Tindal,” the DoD reiterated.