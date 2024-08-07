The US Department of Defense (DoD) released an update on the progress made to upgrade key bases across Australia following a bilateral minister’s meeting on 6 August 2024.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted their Australian counterparts, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, for the 34th Australia-US Ministerial Consultations, or AUSMIN.
“We’re… increasing the presence of rotational US Forces in Australia,” said Austin. “All this will mean more maritime patrol aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft operating from bases across northern Australia. It will also mean more frequent rotational bomber deployments.”
The relationships formed between the US and Australia as well as other Indo-Pacific allies, such as Japan, another ally mentioned in the talks, are highly strategic as the coalition faces a grey-zone conflict with China, a peer military power in the Indo-Pacific region.
AUSMIN representatives outlined their “strong opposition to destabilising or coercive unilateral actions in the maritime domain, including in the South China Sea and East China Sea, that increase tensions and undermine peace and stability.”
Current plans
AUSMIN representatives discussed upgrades to the Royal Australia Air Force (RAAF) Bases Darwin and Tindal, supported by site surveys for potential upgrades at RAAF Bases Curtin, Learmonth, and Scherger.
Moreover, US ministers welcomed Australia’s planned infrastructure upgrades at Cocos (Keeling) Islands and supports its completion of this work.
Through the Combined Logistics, Sustainment, and Maintenance Enterprise, the US and Australia have successfully conducted a proof of principle pre-positioning of initial US Army equipment and materiel in Australia at Albury-Wodonga (Bandiana).
The two allies also intend to assess additional requirements at Bandiana for longer-term use. The two continue to refine requirements for the establishment of an enduring Logistics Support Area in Queensland – designed to enhance interoperability and accelerate the ability to respond to regional crises.
Though the details were not disclosed, these base upgrades were prompted by the increasing US force posture in Australia, where the country conducts frequent rotational deployments across air, land and sea.
“Furthering our Enhanced Air Cooperation, the US will continue frequent rotations of bombers, fighter aircraft, and maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, building on previous rotations at RAAF Bases Amberley, Darwin, and Tindal,” the DoD reiterated.