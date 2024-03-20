Vice Chief of the Defence Force Vice Admiral David Johnston addresses the 2024 Capability Symposium in Canberra. Photo: Corporal Robert Whitmore, Department of Defence, Commonwealth copyright 2024.

In an update delivered during Australia’s Defence Capability Symposium on 13 March, Australian Defence Force (ADF) leaders detailed progress in the nation’s defence capability development, as outlined in the 2023 Defence Strategic Review to meet the urgent capability enhancement.

Vice Admiral David Johnston, the Vice Chief of the Defence Force, emphasised the critical need for swift action to meet government expectations. He advocated for an approach centred on achieving “minimal viable capability,” urging a shift away from seeking perfect solutions towards delivering timely and pertinent capabilities directly to those in operation.

Johnston pointed out the government’s readiness to make difficult decisions, including canceling or reprioritising Defence projects that no longer match the current strategic environment.

Key priorities, including the development of long-range anti-ship, naval-strike, and land-based strike missiles, were said to be advancing steadily.

To support these goals, the ADF plans to introduce a more agile capability acquisition system, complemented by biennial updates to the Defence strategy. This marks a departure from the traditional practice of releasing periodic Defence White Papers. The upcoming National Defence Strategy, expected in the near future, will align Defence planning closely with governmental directives.

Long-range strike capabilities

At the announcement, deputy Secretary Defence Strategic Review Implementation Tom Hamilton acknowledged progress towards the accelerated acquisition of long-range strike capabilities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The Australian MoD had set out the need to rapidly accelerate and expand its long-range fires (land-based maritime strike) programs as a part of the 2023 Review. This includes the acquisition of systems like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Precision Strike Missile to enhance the Army’s ability to project power and achieve strategic and operational effects, and the Review made specific mention of accelerating and expanding the HIMARS programme in the land domain immediate investment priorities.

The 2023 Review also made the case for an enhanced integrated targeting capability to support long-range strike operations in all domains. This capability was described as essential for effectively identifying and engaging targets at extended ranges, to increase the effectiveness of long-range strike missions.

This is crucial in the context of the defence posture Australia aspires to, where alignment is found between land-based precision strike capabilities and broader defence strategies, with an emphasis on synchronising the delivery of long range fires in conduction with deployment of landing craft and infantry fighting vehicles to achieve the required strategic and operational effects.

The 2023 Review also highlighted the necessity for F-35A Joint Strike Fighter and F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft to be capable of operating the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile. Additionally, and recommended the integration of the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) onto the F-35A platform to enhance the anti-ship capabilities of the fleet.

To enable the F-35A fleet to effectively operate the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles, the aircraft needed to undergo upgrades to the Block 4 configuration, essential to ensure that the aircraft can effectively deploy and utilise the advanced anti-ship missile systems, and to maintain a credible deterrence posture for protection of Australia’s maritime interests in the region.

Australia’s surface combatant review

Hamilton also stated that the Ministry of Defence goals had made good progress, marked by the completion of the Surface Combatant Review.

Embracing the strategy of employing a larger number of smaller surface vessels to increase Navy’s lethality and operational effectiveness, the 2023 review emphasised the need for acquiring a contemporary optimal mix of Tier 1 and Tier 2 surface combatants to enhance Navy’s capability in long-range strike (maritime and land), air defence, and anti-submarine warfare.

It was deemed crucial to provide an assessment of capability requirements in light of current strategic circumstances and to determine the optimal fleet configuration.

Based on this finding, the Government was directed to conduct an independent analysis of Navy’s surface combatant fleet capability to ensure that the fleet’s size, structure, and composition, with particular attention to complementing the capabilities provided by forthcoming conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

The concluding recommendation suggests a Navy surface fleet configuration of 26 major combatants, including: three upgraded Hobart class air warfare destroyers with enhanced air defence and strike capabilities; six Hunter class frigates to strengthen the Navy’s capabilities in undersea warfare and strikes; 11 new general purpose frigates designed to offer maritime and land strike, air defence, and escort functions; and six new Large Optionally Crewed Surface Vessels (LOSVs), which will substantially enhance the Navy’s capacity for long-range strikes.

The resulting recommendations for rapid capability enhancement are likely to be undermined by significant workforce challenges, acknowledged in the 2023 review. Ensuring an adequate workforce to sustainably meet enterprise priorities, readiness for future contingencies, and transitioning new and technologically advanced capabilities into service is identified as one of the biggest challenges for the Navy.