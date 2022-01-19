Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 19, 2022

Ares Security to enhance AVERT Physical Security software for USAF

Avert transforms security operations using digital twin 3D models, analytics, simulations, and AI.

Ares Security
This software, which will be deployed by the USAF Security Forces, will deliver digital engineering technology for enhancing risk management. Credit: KEN MANN/PD-USGOV-MILITARY-AIR FORCE/commons.wikimedia.org.

Ares Security has received a US Air Force (USAF) Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract to acquire and improve the Avert Physical Security software.

The $1.7m contract was awarded by the USAF AFLCMC Hanscom AFB Electronic Systems Engineering Directorate.

The Avert Physical Security software will be used by the USAF Security Forces and is designed to transform installation/base security by increasing security effectiveness while reducing costs.

It provides digital engineering technology to the USAF for enhanced risk management.

Avert combines digital twin 3D models, analytics, simulations, and artificial intelligence and offers tools for the USAF Security Forces required to assess, train and respond to incidents.

This latest contract is based on the successful Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) projects carried out by the company at Dyess and Travis air force bases (AFB), and the Base of the Future – Tyndall AFB.

These projects were financially supported by AFWERX, which is responsible for introducing commercial innovation to the USAF.

Ares Security CEO Ben Eazzetta added: “Innovation is required to stay ahead of adversaries that threaten US assets and people. With Avert, we are committed to improving mission results at a reduced cost in response to increasing security challenges.”

Work in connection to the Avert software will be performed in the USAF’s Force Protection System Integration Lab (SIL) at the Northeastern University Innovation Campus in Burlington, Massachusetts.

This facility allows the USAF, industry, academia, and state/local government to work in partnership and experiment in real-time to trial and implement digital engineering capabilities needed by Security Forces.

AFLCMC/HBUM force protection modernisation branch chief Major Jareth Lamb said: “Avert really is a game-changer for us. Its advanced modelling and simulation engine allows us to optimise our base defence systems in response to rapidly evolving threats, helping us stay one step ahead of our enemies.”

In 2019, Ares Security secured three AFWERX Phase II SBIR contracts from the USAF.

