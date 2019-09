The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded three AFWERX Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts to ARES Security.

Under the three awards, ARES Security will provide the AVERT suite of physical security solutions to enable the USAF to be better equipped to tackle security challenges.

The company will provide security assessment and help establish training and response systems to enhance security at USAF bases and reduce operational costs.

ARES Security is supporting USAF Air Mobility Command and Global Strike Command Security Forces at Travis Air Force Base (AFB) and Dyess AFB.

The USAF intends to leverage the AVERT suite’s technology to increase protection of assets and personnel.



The technology will assist the USAF Security Forces in meeting challenges in complex threat scenarios.

AVERT features quantitative modelling and simulation engine to help analyse threats against response forces.

The technology also provides the data to increase the effectiveness of USAF security.

ARES Security CEO Ben Eazzetta said: “The security challenges that we face today require a new way of thinking.

“ARES Security is committed to provide the innovative security technology that allows the USAF and frankly all government and commercial organisations to find new ways to increase the effectiveness of their security plans, optimise their security capital and operational spending and improve incident response.”

AVERT Physical Security Assessment can also be used to improve the preparedness of security forces.

The company offers AVERT Physical Security Assessment with enhanced capabilities to provide forces with virtual reality exercise and training solutions.

These solutions can be used by the security forces to improve their response to incidents.

AVERT C2 provides a common operational picture to provide the forces with situational awareness during a security incident response.