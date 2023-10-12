The US Air Force and Archer will begin training Air Force pilots and personnel on Archer’s eVTOL aircraft capabilities through flight simulation. Source: Archer

Archer Aviation Inc. steps towards introducing eVTOL technology to military aviation as the US Air Force disburses an initial payment of nearly $1m, kickstarting a contract valued at up to $142m.

This partnership aims to harness Archer’s eVTOL technology to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness across military missions.

In endorsing Archer’s work in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the US Air Force has begun executing their recently inked contracts, setting the stage for collaboration. The initial payment of almost $1m marks the commencement of an effort to assess the potential of eVTOL technologies in national defence.

The focal point of this inaugural disbursement revolves around a mobile flight simulator. This simulator developed through the joint efforts of the US Air Force and Archer, will serve as a training tool.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

It is designed to acquaint Air Force pilots with the intricacies of Archer’s eVTOL platform, refining flight controls and improving their understanding of operational capabilities. Additionally, this simulator will appear at key public and industry events, raising awareness and fostering engagement with eVTOL technology.

Archer’s collaboration with the US Air Force extends beyond the flight simulator. The partnership encompasses the sharing of wind tunnel testing reports, along with project and subject-specific certification plans. These initiatives underline a shared commitment to advance the frontiers of aviation technology.

Adam Goldstein, the CEO and founder of Archer, expressed enthusiasm about the progress of this contract. He emphasised, “To see our historic contract with the US Air Force move from signature to execution at a rapid pace is a reflection of the strong commitment that the US Department of Defense has made to securing our country’s future by investing in transformational technology.”

Central to this endeavour is Archer’s Midnight aircraft, which has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, a target payload of approximately 1,000 lbs, and a proprietary electric powertrain system.

In a separate development, the US Marine Corps have also embraced Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft. The USMC’s visit indicates the growing recognition that Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft offers an alternative to traditional helicopters.

This aircraft provides heightened agility and operational effectiveness across various mission profiles, from personnel transport to logistics support and rescue operations. Noteworthy is its reduced noise profile, offering a quieter alternative to helicopters.

Moreover, the Midnight aircraft presents a cost-effective solution for the US military regarding transport, operation, and maintenance.

Last month, Joby Aviation also delivered the first-ever electric air taxi, joining the US Air Force to demonstrate the potential of eVTOL technology in various logistic missions, including cargo and passenger information.

Another eVTOL development from last month involved the US Air Force receiving the installation of the first-ever electric aircraft charging station at Duke Field from AFWERX and division partner BETA Technologies.