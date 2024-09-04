France’s aircraft engine manufacturer, Safran, has granted a licence to a factory affiliated with the Egyptian company, the Arab Organisation Industrialisation (AOI).
Approval was bestowed in the form of a supplier certificate on 3 September 2024, during the Egypt International Airshow. Notably, AOI will serve as the only global centre for the overhaul of the engines.
Now more than 50-years old, the Larzac engine powers Dassault’s Alpha Jet training and light ground-attack aircraft. This training and tactical-support twin-jet tandem two-seater was designed for a programme jointly run by France’s and Germany’s air forces.
Currently, the French Air Force operate 92 units. In total, there are 512 Alpha Jets produced (of which 329 were exported); for ten services: Belgium, Cameroon, Egypt, France, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Qatar, Togo, West Germany. They now have more than one million flying hours to their credit according to the Dassault.
Furthermore, it is also worth noting that the German engine producer MTU took over a quarter of the production of parts for the Larzac 04 engine as well as development engineering support.
With this certification, AOI becomes a globally authorised and licenced company to support the engines of the Alpha Jet aircraft. This activity will be carried out in a brand new engine shop located in Helwan, Egypt employing 30 skilled workers.
Nevertheless, the latest AOI certification follows the signing of a cooperation agreement in December 2023 for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the Larzac engine.
Following successful audits carried out by Safran Aircraft Engines experts at AOI plant, the Egyptian industrial has been granted with the approved licensee certificate for ten years to perform repair and overhaul operations for all the export customers of the Larzac engine.
This agreement covers all engine versions, representing a global fleet of up to 280 Larzac engines.
“This milestone adds to the record of accomplishments of the [AOI], and we look forward to further enhancing cooperation with Safran to build a distinguished industrial base that benefits our customers,” said Mokhtar Abdel Latif, chairman of the AOI.