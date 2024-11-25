Anduril Rocket Motor Systems has marked a significant advancement in affordable propulsion technology with the successful static test firing of its Denali 18-inch hypersonic booster.
The test was conducted at its 450-acre production and test facility in McHenry, Mississippi, US.
In June 2024, Anduril announced the expansion of its solid rocket motor production facility in McHenry.
It is allocating $75m to expand its annual production capacity for propellant mixing and solid rocket motors, increasing output from 600 to more than 6,000 tactical-scale solid rocket motors to meet the rising demand from customers.
Denali offers a cost-effective hypersonic booster, enabling high-cadence hypersonic flight testing and making hypersonic testing and deployment more accessible.
It offers enhanced capabilities at a lower cost compared to existing technologies.
Anduril’s bladeless speed mixing technology is driving the single-piece-flow manufacturing model, ensuring speed, flexibility and scalability in the delivery of large volumes of solid rocket boosters at reduced costs.
To further drive innovation and affordability, Anduril is tackling the challenge of supply chain consolidation in the solid rocket motor industry which has caused delays, longer lead times and increased costs.
In response, Anduril has partnered rocket motor case supplier Karman to develop, test and deliver the Denali rocket motor case.
Karman’s approach aims to compress lead times, increase affordability and expand the industrial base for solid rocket propulsion systems.
Anduril said in a press release: “Anduril Rocket Motor Systems is proud to lead the way in advancing hypersonic propulsion. With the successful static test firing of Denali, we have proven that it is possible to deliver cutting-edge capabilities at dramatically lower costs while simultaneously expanding the supply chain and enabling greater agility.
As the race for hypersonic superiority intensifies, Denali will ensure the United States and its allies remain at the forefront of innovation and defence.”
