Anduril is tackling the challenge of supply chain consolidation in the solid rocket motor industry. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Anduril Rocket Motor Systems has marked a significant advancement in affordable propulsion technology with the successful static test firing of its Denali 18-inch hypersonic booster.

The test was conducted at its 450-acre production and test facility in McHenry, Mississippi, US.

In June 2024, Anduril announced the expansion of its solid rocket motor production facility in McHenry.

It is allocating $75m to expand its annual production capacity for propellant mixing and solid rocket motors, increasing output from 600 to more than 6,000 tactical-scale solid rocket motors to meet the rising demand from customers.

Denali offers a cost-effective hypersonic booster, enabling high-cadence hypersonic flight testing and making hypersonic testing and deployment more accessible.

It offers enhanced capabilities at a lower cost compared to existing technologies.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Anduril’s bladeless speed mixing technology is driving the single-piece-flow manufacturing model, ensuring speed, flexibility and scalability in the delivery of large volumes of solid rocket boosters at reduced costs.

To further drive innovation and affordability, Anduril is tackling the challenge of supply chain consolidation in the solid rocket motor industry which has caused delays, longer lead times and increased costs.

In response, Anduril has partnered rocket motor case supplier Karman to develop, test and deliver the Denali rocket motor case.

Karman’s approach aims to compress lead times, increase affordability and expand the industrial base for solid rocket propulsion systems.

Anduril said in a press release: “Anduril Rocket Motor Systems is proud to lead the way in advancing hypersonic propulsion. With the successful static test firing of Denali, we have proven that it is possible to deliver cutting-edge capabilities at dramatically lower costs while simultaneously expanding the supply chain and enabling greater agility.

As the race for hypersonic superiority intensifies, Denali will ensure the United States and its allies remain at the forefront of innovation and defence.”

In November 2024, the US Department of Defense expanded its Replicator initiative by adding two new types of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and more networking software.

The drones selected are Anduril Industries Ghost-X and Performance Drone Works C-100 UAS, as part of the army’s company-level small UAS effort.