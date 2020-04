Amergint Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Raytheon Technologies’ space-based precision optics business.

The business is part of Raytheon Technologies’ business unit Collins Aerospace.

It provides precision electro-optical systems for defence survivability needs and National Security Space missions.

Amergint Technologies CEO Larry Hill said: “We are thrilled to work with Andreas Nonnenmacher and the team at Danbury.

“For as long as the US has recognised the need to observe the Earth from space, this business has delivered technological breakthroughs to do so.



“We are proud to bring together their preeminent electro-optical capabilities with AMERGINT’s next-generation solutions for capturing, processing, transporting and exploiting mission-critical data.”

The company is a software-defined technology provider for military, intelligence and commercial space. It is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, US.

Amergint Board member Robert Basil said: “We are proud to add Raytheon Technologies’ storied precision-optics franchise to the Amergint partnership as we build a generational asset that focuses on delivering high-performance national security space technologies.

“There has never been a more important time for technological advances in national security space applications and, together, Amergint and Danbury will continue to solve our partners’ toughest challenges to advance and protect US interests.”

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of the required regulatory approvals from the US. Terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

In December last year, US Air Force (USAF) extended a contract awarded to Collins Aerospace to continue providing support for the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft.