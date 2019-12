The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a ten-year contract extension to Collins Aerospace to continue providing support for the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft.

Collins Aerospace has been providing sustainment support for around two decades.

The contract extension will allow the company to help the USAF maintain the training system for the E-8C JSTARS.

The JSTARS training system comprises full flight simulators and navigator training terminals located at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, US.

Collins Aerospace Simulation and Training Solutions vice-president and general manager Nick Gibbs said: “With the missions having anywhere from four to 15 aircrew involved, training system uptime is crucial for an effective rotation to maintain readiness. We are proud to support the critical JSTARS mission by providing sustainable training readiness.”



The contract will maximise uptime of the training system by providing cybersecurity updates and onsite logistics, as well as maintaining hardware. It will contribute to maintaining aircrew readiness.

The Collins Aerospace full-flight simulators and navigator training stations allow pilots and crew to train simultaneously.

Collins Aerospace also provides simulation and training systems for the B-52 Stratofortress, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, E-6B Mercury and other platforms.

US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, awarded a $40m indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to Collins Aerospace for E-8 aircrew training device sustainment.

Work under the contract is expected to be completed by 3 August 2029.