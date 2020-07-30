Alion wins task order to support AFLCMC/WA and AFLCMC/WB

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Alion Science and Technology has won a $75m task order to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Fighters & Advanced Aircraft Directorate and Bombers Directorate (AFLCMC/WA and AFLCMC/WB respectively).

Under the five-year Fighter/Bomber Enterprise task order, Alion will develop and provide analysis for acquisition, sustainment and cybersecurity for researching, developing, producing, fielding and sustaining major weapon systems and subsystems.

Further, the company will help in modifying existing weapon systems and subsystems to meet the evolving needs of the USAF, US joint services and coalition partners.

Awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DoD IAC), the multiple award contract (MAC) was issued by the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency.

AFLCMC/WA and AFLCMC/WB provide technical support to US Air Force (USAF) fighter and bomber weapon currently in the USAF’s inventory and supporting US joint services and international military partners.



Alion’s Advanced Technology Group senior vice-president and general manager Todd Stirtzinger said: “Alion brings a high-level of weapon systems logistics, acquisitions, and cybersecurity expertise coupled with a strong system engineering approach to this programme, which enables us to quickly address current requirements and focus on developing future solutions.

“Alion’s history of avionics, airworthiness, and cyber experience allows us to further the mission success of our customers.”

Sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC), the material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO).

This task order will support AFLCMC/WA and AFLCMC/WB missions and enhance their roles in supporting the US forces and international partners.

The deliverables under this order will further develop the USAF’s capability development and acquisition planning associated with weapon system research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E), procurement, fielding and sustainment.

Results of this initiative will provide a source of information for future application to the Fighters & Advanced Aircraft and Bombers Directorates programmes, in addition to the USAF, US Navy, US Army and DoD programmes.