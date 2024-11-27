Airbus has signed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply next-generation modems for the Skynet satellite communications constellation.
The new modems, part of the Future Protected Modem Type A project, will replace the existing Paradigm modem system.
They will support both the Skynet 5 satellites and the upcoming Skynet 6A satellite.
The Skynet system, a hardened X-band constellation of satellites and ground network, provides all “beyond line of sight” communications for the UK military.
For more than 18 years, the Airbus Skynet team has delivered the MilSatCom programme during both peacetime and conflict.
In July 2020, Airbus was contracted by the MoD to enhance the Skynet fleet and construct the Skynet 6A satellite.
This contract also included technology development programmes and new secure telemetry, tracking and command systems for the Skynet 5 system.
MoD Defence Digital Skynet programme head Barry Austin stated: “We are very pleased that following a competition for the future, resilient satellite communications modem for the UK Ministry of Defence, a contract for design, manufacture and through-life support for this critical capability has been awarded.
“Building on their long heritage, this new Airbus-produced modem will ensure that the Skynet system continues to deliver world-class military satellite communications to front-line commands and our deployed operational personnel worldwide.”
Designed, developed and manufactured in the UK, the new-generation sovereign modem will deliver secure internet protocol (IP) communications across all commonly used frequency bands, including X-band.
The Future Protected Modem-A (FPMA) modem advanced software-defined radio (SDR) system integrates multiple techniques to provide a highly resilient solution capable of hosting multiple waveforms.
Expected to enter service in 2026, the FPMA is supported by integrated logistics support and training solutions.
It includes an intuitive and secure network management system to ensure effective spectrum planning and equipment monitoring and control.
Airbus UK, US and Asia space digital secure connectivity vice-president Richard Budd stated: “This capability allows Airbus to continue to play a critical role in the provision of safe, secure, resilient and sovereign satellite communications capability for the UK, especially relevant in the current dynamic operating environment.”
In 2023, the UK MoD invited industry players to respond to a pre-qualification questionnaire on the wideband satellite system as part of the Skynet enduring capability requirement.