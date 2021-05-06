Airbus wins multiple Skynet 5 military satcom contracts from UK MoD

Managed by Airbus, the Skynet 5 programme has provided the UK MoD with a suite of reliable and secure military communications services to support operations. Credit: © Airbus.

Airbus has won multiple contracts from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the Skynet 5 military satellite communication (SATCOM) services.

These contracts are part of the company’s ongoing modernisation and improving services programme for the Skynet 5.

They are also part of the company’s continued work with the MoD’s Defence Digital organisation.

Ranging from consultancy to upgraded hardware and new terminals, the contracts cover land, air, sea, space and cyber domains.

The Skynet 5 military communications satellite system is a constellation of four next-generation spacecraft. It is built to meet the needs of the UK Armed Forces and other government organisations.



It provides secure voice, high-speed and data communications to users for combined operations on the battlefield, as well as in peacekeeping missions.

According to the company, it has renewed contracts to provide continued Ku-band airtime support for the UK Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle.

This will deliver continued support to the British Royal Air Force for future missions.

In addition, the company has introduced further service quality improvements for Maritime Network Evolution (MNE) services and secured a significant order for its Bracer service from the UK MoD.

Furthermore, Airbus has partnered with KBR, Leidos UK, Northrop Grumman and QinetiQ to launch the Open Innovation – Space.

The initiative raises the involvement of small and medium enterprises in the country’s future satellite communications services and space activities.

Airbus Defence and Space Secure Communications UK and US head Richard Budd said: “These latest services and hardware upgrades are part of the fundamental philosophy behind Skynet 5 to continually provide the customer with innovative solutions, enabling them to stay at the forefront of expertise and technology.

“And in keeping with our partnership approach, we work with UK SMEs to fulfil the contracts, further developing the UK Space Ecosystem and providing value for money for the taxpayer.”

In January, Airbus completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for the Skynet 6A project, which involves delivering a military communications satellite for the UK.