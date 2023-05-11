The H135 is another procurement from Spain in the aerospace training sector. Source: Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters has delivered its first H135 to the Spanish Air and Space Force in Albacete, marking a major milestone in the 36-unit contract signed at the end of 2021 to supply the Armed Forces and State Security Forces.

This delivery comes six months ahead of schedule, facilitating crew training and the entry into service of the H135 for the 78th Wing at the Military School of Helicopters in Armilla, where it will perform advanced training tasks for military pilots.

The Spanish Air Force also expanded their fixed-wing training inventory with an order of Pilatus PC-21 turboprop-powered advanced trainers. A second batch of 16 Pilatus PC-21 training aircraft was acquired.

The H135 is already in service with the Spanish Army’s training unit (ACAVIET) and the Emergency Battalion (BHELEME II). The Navy will also receive the first of the seven H135 units foreseen in the contract in the coming months.

The H135 is a popular helicopter in the Spanish fleet due to its versatility, flying missions as diverse and demanding as military training, police surveillance and intervention, mountain rescue missions, and emergency medical transport.

The light twin-engine Airbus H135 is equipped with technology, including Airbus Helicopters’ Helionix avionics suite.

“We are very proud to know that all young pilots from the Ministry of Defence corps will now be trained on the H135, the world’s benchmark for military training missions.

It is a versatile, reliable and efficient helicopter, ideal for transitioning to more complex aircraft, with more than 400,000 flight hours of military training for 12 military customers,” said Fernando Lombo, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Spain.

The delivery of the first H135 is a testament to the relationship between Airbus Helicopters and the Spanish Air and Space Force. The H135 is an important addition to the Spanish Air and Space Force’s fleet, and its capabilities will enable it to perform a range of critical missions for the country.

Brazil and Thailand are other nations to have procured the H135 training helicopters from Airbus.