GIADS IV deployment features enhanced hardware and software for DCRC systems. Credit: Airbus Defence and Space via LinkedIn.

Airbus Defence and Space has revealed the achievement of full technical capability for the German Improved Air Defence System (GIADS IV) within the German Air Force (Luftwaffe).

This advancement follows a series of rigorous tests. The system is on track for full operational capability by 2026, which will include comprehensive training components.

Developed by Airbus Defence and Space, the system operates on the Deployable Control and Reporting Centre (DCRC) platform. It is now fully integrated with the Nato Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS).

This achievement builds on the initial technical capability reached in 2023 and the deployment to the Baltic Sea region in 2024 as part of Nato’s enhanced Baltic Air Policing mission.

GIADS IV plays a vital role in maintaining the integrity and security of German airspace throughout the year.

At its core is Airbus Fortion 1SkyControl software, which facilitates Nato interoperability through its ability to enable seamless communication of data via Tactical Data Links.

The software consolidates information from various radar sensors to deliver precise tracking and automatic correlation of flight and mission plans.

It offers multi-domain situational awareness, aids in identifying aircraft, provides tactical guidance, and coordinates with military and civilian air traffic control systems, according to the company.

A key feature of GIADS IV is its capability to automatically discern all objects within its monitored airspace, significantly reducing the potential for misidentification of friendly forces.

The rollout of GIADS IV encompasses both hardware and software enhancements for the DCRC, said Airbus.

The software’s open system architecture includes elements such as private cloud services and machine learning technologies, offering flexibility for future updates and integration with emerging systems.

Airbus said it “will continue to empower the German Air Force in safeguarding national and coalition airspace”.

In June this year, Airbus secured a contract from the German procurement agency (BAAINBw) to retrofit 23 Luftwaffe A400M aircraft with directed infrared counter measures (DIRCM) systems.

