With the objective of enhancing Spain’s military capabilities, Airbus and the Spanish Ministry of Defence have entered into an agreement to create and procure SIRTAP, an advanced tactical unmanned aerial system. Source: Airbus

This deal with Airbus includes nine SIRTAP systems comprising three unmanned aerial vehicles and a ground control station.

Two simulators will be provided to facilitate training for the Spanish Armed Forces.

Reinforcing national sovereignty with technology

Jean-Brice Dumont, head of military air systems at Airbus Defence and Space, highlighted the strategic importance of SIRTAP. “This new technological milestone in the tactical UAS segment, together with the Spanish Ministry of Defence, will reinforce national sovereignty.

SIRTAP will be fully developed in Spain, integrating national capabilities. However, thanks to its versatility and the use of ITAR-free components, we also expect it to play a key role on the international market.”

Capabilities for surveillance and reconnaissance

Designed for surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance missions over both land and sea, SIRTAP has a payload exceeding 150kg.

With a range of over 2,000km and an endurance surpassing 20 hours, the system hopes to promise flexibility and reactivity for Spanish forces, enabling day and night operations in challenging environments. Importantly, SIRTAP will be certified to navigate in segregated airspace.

Strategic integration for future operations

Looking ahead, SIRTAP is expected to collaborate with other platforms, forming an integrated system of systems.

According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military UAV Market 2022-2032” report, investment in the UAV domain in the European region is primarily driven by forward-looking development programs such as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.

Within FCAS, Airbus is involved with the development of MUM-T technology, according to GlobalData’s “Thematic Research: Drones in Aerospace & Defense (2022)” report.

The development of SIRTAP will elevate national capabilities and provide experience to the Spanish industry in the realm of remote carriers for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS). The prototype’s maiden flight is anticipated in 2025, marking a leap forward in Spain’s defence capabilities.

“The Global Military UAV Market 2022-2032” report highlights that Airbus SE occupies 4.4% of the European Military UAV market with an estimated worth of $1.4bn.