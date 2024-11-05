Airbus Helicopters has secured a contract with SkyAlyne, a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, to supply 19 H135 helicopters for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
This deal is part of Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Programme and represents the first deployment of Airbus helicopters within the Canadian Armed Forces.
This FAcT programme will provide aircrew training services for the RCAF to support the readiness of a versatile and combat-ready air force. It will encompass pilot training, as well as training for air combat systems officers and airborne electronic sensor operators.
The twin-engine H135 helicopters will be customised and delivered from the Airbus Helicopters’ facility in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, with deliveries expected to commence in the first half of 2026.
The H135s will be equipped with Canadian-developed Supplemental Type Certificates, enhancing the avionics suite and communications systems, and will feature custom cockpit development.
The contract encompasses aircraft acquisition, a support and services package, assistance in developing a Ground-Based Training Solution, and engineering support for the helicopters’ release to service.
SkyAlyne senior executive Kevin Lemke said: “Securing the Airbus H135 fleet for the RCAF is an important milestone for SkyAlyne and the FAcT Programme as it solidifies a core element of the programme schedule.
“The selection of the state-of-the-art H135 from Airbus Helicopters contributes meaningfully to the Canadian economy and SkyAlyne is proud to be building a world-leading Pilot and Aircrew training programme for the RCAF while supporting Canadian jobs.”
The H135 model, with more than 400,000 flight hours in military training roles, is used by several of Canada’s military allies for basic, advanced IFR, and tactical training.
It is considered a full spectrum training aircraft, enabling the development of core skills and facilitating pilot transition to more complex helicopters in the RCAF’s fleet.
The H135 supports night vision imaging systems (NVIS) and can be configured for night vision goggle (NVG) use.
The H135 joins a fleet of Airbus aircraft already in service for Canadian defence, including the Airbus 310 (CC150 Polaris), the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (CC330 Husky), and the Airbus C295 (CC295 Kingfisher).
Since 1984, nearly 600 Airbus helicopters have been delivered in Canada, with the Canadian fleet of 760 in-service helicopters logging more than 275,000 flight hours in 2023 alone.
The H135’s global footprint includes deliveries in more than 66 countries.
Airbus Helicopters delivered its first H135 to the Spanish Air and Space Force in Albacete in 2023.