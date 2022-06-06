US AFMC achieves full operational capability to support USSF airmen

The US Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) has achieved full operational capability (FOC) for its servicing support to the US Space Force (USSF).

AFMC, a major command (MAJCOM) of the US Air Force (USAF) reached the FOC on 1 June.

It is now performing all the roles and responsibilities that were traditionally performed by a major command for airmen supporting the USSF.

The MAJCOM functions performed by AFMC include professional development opportunities/guidance, policy guidance, developmental team representation and functional-specific roles.

Related

The latest milestone comes nine months after the servicing MAJCOM achieved the initial operation capability (IOC) on 1 October 2021.

AFMC achieved the FOC four months ahead of the stipulated time, as all the assigned functional areas are already being supported by it.

The MAJCOM has also hired personnel for all the positions dedicated to providing servicing major command support to the assigned airmen.

Since the declaration of IOC, the AFMC has been working to complete the final processes mentioned in a programming plan, which detailed the functional support for the USSF-assigned airmen.

The AFMC is servicing 8,000 airmen assigned to the USSF’s various installations and units.

In October 2020, the servicing MAJCOM structure was created by the US Department of Air Force (DAF).

Its major responsibility is to ensure that the airmen assigned to the USSF receive equal force development opportunities, administrative and functional support as the airmen at USAF installations receive.