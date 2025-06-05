Aero Vodochody’s revenue for 2024 stood at Kč6.01bn ($275.74m) for the fiscal year 2024. Credit: Aero Vodochody Aerospace.

Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody Aerospace achieved record-breaking financial performance in 2024, bolstered by its ownership and a revamped management approach emphasising the sales of its L-39 Skyfox aircraft.

The company’s revenue for 2024 stood at Kč6.01bn ($275.74m) for the fiscal year 2024, marking an increase of Kč1.75bn from the previous year.

The surge was primarily fuelled by the delivery of L-39 Skyfox jets to clients in Vietnam, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, which constituted 63% of the total sales volume.

Vietnam received a total of 12 aircraft by the end of 2024 and in February 2025, Aero handed over the first two units to Lom Praha, a Czech state enterprise that uses these jets for training F-35 pilots.

Additionally, production for Hungary was completed in 2024, with the Hungarian Air Force receiving its first three L-39 Skyfox jets in May 2025.

Aero Vodochody also secured contracts with two new customers for the L-39 Skyfox and engaged in ongoing discussions with potential buyers from Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Contributions from the Aerostructures division, especially projects involving the Airbus A220 and Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft, accounted for 23% of sales and also saw a substantial rise in production output. Maintenance and repair services for L-39 and L-159 models made up the remaining 14% of sales.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) reached Kč821m million, with a net income of Kč102m. This represents an increase in EBITDA of over Kč1bn compared to 2021, and the company anticipates further expansion.

Aero Vodochody Board of Directors chairman Viktor Sotona said: “The results for 2024 clearly confirm that the decision to focus on our own product, the L-39 Skyfox aircraft, and at the same time on strong and stable cooperation programs, was the right one.”

“The strategy we set three years ago is working and bearing fruit. Skyfox is proof that Aero can develop and deliver a top-of-the-line military aircraft and is on track for a successful future,” Viktor Sotona added.

In terms of investments during 2024, Aero Vodochody allocated Kč164m towards machinery acquisition, IT infrastructure enhancements, and facility modernisation.

An additional Kč70m was directed towards developing the L-39 Skyfox and improving avionics on the L-159 aircraft.

