USAF 354th Fighter Wing participate in readiness exercise at Eielson AFB

A formation of F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing assemble during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson AFB, Alaska. Credit: Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schou/US Indo-Pacific Command.

US Air Force’s (USAF) 354th Fighter Wing (FW) personnel have taken part in a routine readiness exercise to conduct capabilities demonstration.

The demonstration was conducted at Eielson Air Force Base (AFB) in Alaska last month.

Conducted as part of the Eielson AFB’s training operations exercise, the demonstration provided 354th FW with the ability to rapidly generate and launch the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft.

This event allowed the participating airmen to enhance their high-end readiness capabilities.

354th FW commander colonel David Berkland said: “Since our capability demonstration in March 2022, we received our last F-35s and completed our fleet.

“The 354th FW has the iron and we’re ready to project airpower anytime, anywhere.”

Recently, the 354th FW has transformed into a fifth-generation fighter wing with the completion of its F-35 fleet.

The Eielson AFB’s fleet completion has made Alaska a suitable location to launch airpower that can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in a single fighter sortie.

Berkland added: “Our location is a big asset. We’re able to provide world-class training because of our proximity to the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, and we can support the projection of all kinds of aircraft, including our permanently stationed F-35s and other strategic airpower, all over the world.

“We are ready to answer the call.”

After the capabilities demonstration, the aircraft’s pilots also flew local training sorties in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC).

The host unit at Eielson AFB, 354th FW is a fifth-generation fighter wing assigned to the 11th Air Force, headquartered at Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage.

The FW provides fifth-generation combat-ready airpower and advanced integration training to the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).