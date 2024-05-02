KC-46A Pegasus aircraft takes flight at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, 14 April 2015. Credit: DVIDS.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) contracted numerous aerospace suppliers for line replaceable components for the KC-46A Pegasus fleet in the US Air Force (USAF) on 30 April 2024.

Awarded to AAR Government Services, AMI, Aviation Repair Technologies, Boeing, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins and VSE in a deal collectively worth $820m, this contract will furnish USAF engineers with the components they need to repair and maintain the refuelling aircraft.

Work will be performed in US Government main operating bases and is expected to be completed by 30 April 2035. The aircraft are stationed at different bases including McConnell Air Force Base (AFB), Pease Air National Guard Base, Altus AFB, and Seymour Johnson AFB.

According to intelligence from GlobalData, the service currently operates 75 Pegasus aircraft acquired in the space of four years, between 2019 and 2023. Although, the DoD intends to procure more units as part of a framework with Boeing to produce 179 units in total.

Boeing will deliver the entire KC-46 tanker fleet by 2027. The programme is expected to generate more than 50,000 jobs and will involve about 800 suppliers.

The KC-46A is a wide-body, multi-mission aircraft capable of transporting fuel, cargo, passengers, and patients. The USAF intend to replace their existing 396 KC-135R/T units, which were procured from as early as 1957.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

KC-46A features

The tanker is capable of carrying 18 cargo pallets, as well as transporting 58 passengers as a normal workload, and up to 114 passengers during contingency operations. It also provides urgent aeromedical evacuation by transporting 54 medical patients. It weighs about 94,198 kilogrammes (kg), while the maximum take-off weight is 188,241kg.

The aircraft has a length of 165ft 10in (50.5m), wingspan of 156ft 1in (47.5m), and overall height of 52ft 10in (16.1m). It has a maximum cargo capacity of 65,000lb (29,484kg).

USAF KC-46A extends its boom to refuel another aircraft mid-flight during operation Talisman Sabre, 31 July 2023. Credit: DVIDS.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force placed a $279m order with Boeing for the delivery of a KC-46 tanker and logistics support in December 2017. An option was exercised by the USAF for the sale of a second KC-46 tanker to the Air Self-Defense Force under foreign military sale programme in December 2018.

KC-46 has a maximum fuel capacity of 212,299lb (96,265kg). The aircraft is fitted with a flush-mounted air-to-air refuelling receptacle capable of accepting fuel at 1,200 gallons per minute.

The refuelling systems also include a digital fly-by-wire boom capable of offloading fuel at 1,200 gallons per minute, as well as a permanent centreline drogue system and removable wing air refuelling pods that can each offload fuel at 400 gallons per minute.