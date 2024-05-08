A US Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon flies over Afghanistan after an in-air refueling mission in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, 22 July 2014. Credit: DVIDS.

Just after midday local time on 8 May 2024, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) announced that one of its F-16 fighter jets crashed at Tengah Air Base, located in the west of the small island nation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the platform “experienced an issue during take-off and the pilot responded in accordance with emergency procedures.

“The pilot successfully ejected and the plane crashed thereafter… The pilot is conscious and able to walk. He is receiving medical attention and no other personnel are hurt,” the service confirmed.

GlobalData intelligence suggests that the RSAF operated 20 F-16Cs and 40 F-16Ds. The whole fleet was procured from as early as 1998, nearly 30 years ago.

In November 2023, the original equipment manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, was tasked with global sustainment of the platform. The RSAF was among those nation’s fleets due to receive initial spares in support of aircraft purchases and major fleet upgrades.

More recently, on 5 March 2024, US Air Force (USAF) F-35A Lightning IIs participated in bilateral training with the RSAF at Paya Lebar Air Base, in the eastern region of the country. The F-35s left from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and RSAF F-15SGs and F-16C/Ds conducted various training scenarios to enhance trust and increase interoperability between the forces.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The training provided an opportunity to practice integrating the two air forces in order to enhance lethality, capabilities and competitiveness. While the components of the training are not new, participants added an element to make it original.

In May 2004, the RSAF had already lost an F-16C previously amid a joint exercise alongside the USAF during a night training mission in Arizona.

Regarding the latest crash, reports are circulating that the Singaporean F-16 was a C variant. However, the Ministry of Defence and the RSAF did not immediately confirm this to Airforce Technology.

Going forward the service also announced that it “is responding to the situation and detailed investigations have commenced.

“Investigations are ongoing. The Ministry of Defence and the RSAF will provide updates on the incident as soon as they become available.”