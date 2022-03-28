Trimble Military and Advanced Systems’s IT hiring activity rises 2.2% in February 2022

US-based company Trimble Military and Advanced Systems IT hiring rose 2.2% in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 5.11% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 41.77% share in the company’s total hiring activity in February 2022, and recorded a 3.36% decline over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Trimble Military and Advanced Systems IT hiring in February 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Trimble Military and Advanced Systems, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 71.74% in February 2022, and a 26.92% rise over January 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 15.22% in February 2022, and registered a decline of 17.65%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.7% in February 2022, a 33.33% rise from January 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Trimble Military and Advanced Systems

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in February 2022 with a 65.22% share, which marked a 7.14% rise over the previous month.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Asia-Pacific stood next with 16.3%, registering a 66.67% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 15.22% share and a flat growth over January 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.17% and a month-on-month flat growth. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.09%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 51.09% share in February 2022, a 7.84% decline over January 2022. Mexico featured next with a 10.87% share, up 100% over the previous month. India recorded a 10.87% share, an increase of 66.67% compared with January 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Trimble Military and Advanced Systems IT hiring activity in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.22%, up by 9.09% from January 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.57% share, a decline of 5.26% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 15.22% share, up 100% over January 2022.