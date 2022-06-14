The Boeing’s IT hiring activity declines 12.0% in May 2022

US-based company The Boeing’s IT hiring declined 12.0% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.29% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 12.69% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.47% decline over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Research Scientists tops The Boeing IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by The Boeing, Computer and Information Research Scientists emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 48.07% in May 2022, and a 33.49% drop over April 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 38.07% in May 2022, and registered growth of 3.4%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.11% in May 2022, an 18.42% rise from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at The Boeing

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 64.77% share, which marked a 17.51% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 30.23%, registering a 12.5% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 5% share and a 25.42% drop over April 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 64.43% share in May 2022, a 17.95% decline over April 2022. India featured next with a 26.14% share, down 8.73% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 2.95% share, a decline of 48% compared with April 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead The Boeing IT hiring activity in May 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 63.52%, down by 4.93% from April 2022. Junior Level positions with a 29.2% share, a decline of 32.72% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.16% share, down 23.17% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.11%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.